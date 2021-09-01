CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Diab Leasing, Inc. (Wienerschnitzel), Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Diab Leasing, Inc. ("Diab Leasing"), a Wienerschnitzel franchisee, for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Diab Leasing class action lawsuit, Case No. 34-2021-00305329, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

