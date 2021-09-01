CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Advocates rally against wild horse roundup

By Adi Guajardo
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0oYi_0bivm9UB00

DENVER — Hundreds of wild mustangs living in the Sand Wash Basin will be corralled using helicopters despite protests, calls from wildlife advocates and a letter from Gov. Jared Polis.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management will begin to gather up to 80% of the horse population from the Sand Wash Basin. There are currently more than 850 wild horses living on the land, and BLM plans to reduce it down to about 160 over the coming weeks.

“Over 20 years of data has shown there are not enough groceries in the kitchen for all of the other animals that rely on the basin,” BLM Little Snake Field Office Manager Bruce Sillitoe said. "BLM has seen emergency situations with the food and the rangeland resources out there. We cannot let these animals move forward in the winter with this number. Many, many will die.”

The government agency plans to use helicopters to help capture horses.

“We are very careful not to get too close to those animals, there is no need to run then, those animals will walk right into the trap,” Silliteo said.

Scott Wilson, a wildlife photographer, has spent hours taking pictures of the stallions .

“They are absolutely fantastic. To see a mustang running wild, that kind of swagger, I mean, really, it’s that epitome of America,” Wilson said.

He visited Sand Wash Basin about a month ago and recalled healthy-looking mustangs.

“The ponds in Sand Wash Basin are full, the horses are healthy, they look great,” Wilson said. “I’ve seen so many photos recently of horse’s shoulder deep in ponds.”

He harshly criticized BLM for its corralling tactic.

“My first reaction is horror. I mean, the notion of running a helicopter against a wild horse and her foal is just appalling," Wilson said.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered at the State Capitol to rally against the roundup plan. They shared similar concerns Wilson voiced.

“This helicopter round up will kill and injure horses, and these are America's wild horses,” said Teri Hall, an advocate for MARR-PLAN for Wild Horses.

Hall helped organize the peaceful protest at the capitol for the organization. The group wants to reduce the cattle population to increase the number of wild horses on the land. They want to put an end to the horse roundups, ground all helicopters and use contraception to keep the horse population under control.

Hall also questioned the data cited by BLM.

“It’s not an emergency. Let's find a humane way if you’ve got to do it,” Hall said.

Gov. Jared Polis echoed a similar message in a letter to the deputy director of BLM . He expressed concerns about the historic scale of the roundup during a condensed time period. Polis said he wanted to work with BLM to come up with more humane outcomes for herd management. He also urged the organization to temporarily freeze the removal of horses.

“We have 20 years of data, we’ve watched these animals, we’ve watched the rangelands, we are managing for healthy horses and healthy rangelands,” Silliteo said.

The horses removed will be either auctioned off or made available for adoption.

“I don’t want to shun the BLM. We want to work together and talk about proportionate and humane ways to manage these horses,” Wilson said. “We recognize they have a job to do.”

BLM says they are working with an advocacy group to help implement a fertility control program to help keep the horse population under control and eventually eliminate roundups.

“Please know that we care about these animals, too," Silliteo said. "They are a beautiful heritage of our American West.”

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wild Horse, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Pets & Animals
Denver, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#The Horses#The State Capitol#Marr#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Questa, NMTaos News

Protecting wild horses

The wild horses that live on Wild Horse Mesa north of the Village of Questa still run free, in part, due to the efforts of one woman who has made it her mission to protect them and ensure they don't die out in New Mexico's ongoing drought. "They need a...
Burns, ORcentraloregondaily.com

BLM plans emergency wild horse helicopter roundup near Burns

HINES, Ore. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Burns District announces plans to conduct an emergency helicopter gather of wild horses within a portion of the Palomino Buttes Herd Management Area (HMA) beginning August 30, 2021. An excessive horse population coupled with severe drought conditions has resulted in an...
Nevada StateElko Daily Free Press

More than 2,000 horses rounded up in northeastern Nevada

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management gathered and removed 2,192 wild horses from public lands in northeastern Nevada last month, but that barely put a dent in the population. An estimated 3,832 wild horses remain in the Antelope Complex along the Elko and White Pine county border. The number of horses that the complex is estimated to support is between 435 and 789.
Animalsboisestatepublicradio.org

Feds Rounding Up Thousands of Wild Horses Threatened By Drought

A black helicopter swoops past a group of wild horses running across western Utah’s high desert. It’s mid-morning and already hot. Lisa Reid, a public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management, is watching the action while sitting on a blanket under an umbrella. The chopper swoops past the herd again, trying to move them towards a corral.
Idaho StateKIVI-TV

Trained wild horses adopted at Western Idaho Fair

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On the final day of the Western Idaho Fair, wild horses trained by 4-H members were adopted in a silent auction, raising money for the 4-H clubs involved. It's part of a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) partnership with the University of Idaho. "The kids get...
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

The Last Days of American Wild Horses?

Native species American wild horses are vanishing from the American landscape at an unprecedented rate. Why?. Under guidance from the Department of Interior (‘DOI’) Secretary Deb Haaland and executed by the Bureau of Land Management (‘BLM’), wild horses are being rounded up at an alarming rate. And the few wild...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Hundreds of Wild Horses Being Removed From Western Colorado

An emergency roundup of wild horses in western Colorado gets underway this week because there are too many horses and not enough water. The Sand Wash Basin, located in the northwest corner of Colorado is currently home to about 900 wild horses. The Bureau of Land Management believes the current drought has greatly reduced the availability of food and water in the area, creating a life-threatening situation for the horses.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

A Massive Wild Horse Roundup In Colorado Is Happening

The wild west is about to get a little wilder as the feds are planning to roundup a bunch of wild horse here in Colorado...over 700 of them to be exact. According to the Denver Channel, more than 780 wild horses are about to be rounded up in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation to try and come up with a more humane way to do it while he also stated his concern over the horses fate.
Colorado StateDenver Post

New wild horse capture in Colorado to proceed, Interior says

DENVER — The federal government is launching an emergency roundup of more than 780 wild horses in a drought-stricken area of Colorado despite a last-minute appeal by Gov. Jared Polis to pause the operation so that what he called more humane options to control the size of the herd can be considered.
Animalsrtfitchauthor.com

Moving Past Failed Wild Horse Advocacy

As we all watch in horror and dismay over the BLM’s record roundups of American wild horses, it’s very clear that the past and existing advocacy tactics by most large non-profit wild horse groups, individuals, politicians, movie and music stars, etc. have largely failed. And doubling-down on more of the...
Animalsupr.org

Wild Horse Fire Brigade

Worsening conditions in the drought-stricken landscape of the American West triggered an emergency round-up of wild horses in Colorado. Activists and organizations opposed these roundups, saying they are unnecessarily extreme and that the horses are being blamed for damage caused by livestock. Scientists studying the rangeland ecosystem say the issue is complicated. One naturalist proposed a solution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy