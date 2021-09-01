CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Mental health calls rise at Mt. Carmel as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

By Spencer Soicher
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mDX8_0bivlmaw00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The last U.S troops have left Afghanistan after nearly two decades, ending America's longest war.

While the war might physically be ending, mentally, the war cast lingering effects on several veterans.

Representatives from Mt. Carmel, a local nonprofit offering veteran mental health services, told KRDO they've been inundated with calls from veterans looking for help since troops began exiting Afghanistan.

"Mt. Carmel counsels approximately 150 veterans each week, but right now we have a waitlist for counseling services," said Lindsey Caroon. "We're having to reach out to other services in the community, or ask people who are reaching out for mental health counseling to wait."

Justin Verhulst, an Afghan War veteran, said watching the Taliban gain control over Afghanistan after the U.S. began exiting was painful.

"This is a huge traumatic event, and a lot of us already had PTSD, and you throw this onto the pile and it just, it weighs really heavy on the heart," he continued. "It feels like someone pushed delete on the keyboard. It's like all this progress we made, what was it all for?"

Gulf War veteran Timothy Gore is running a race in a few weeks to raise money for Mt. Carmel. He wants to try to help the organization reach more veterans.

"I think it's a good thing because that means we are reaching people and people are coming to get help," he shares. "They realize that they are not alone. They realize that there is a place to go."

But as the final planes have left, the memories for Verhulst and many other veterans have not.

"All I could think about were all the people that were left behind," he said. "The interpreters that I work with, these people that we made promises to [who were]just trying to get out and have better lives."

For help through Mt. Carmel, click here.

The post Mental health calls rise at Mt. Carmel as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Mental Health Counseling#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Community members and veterans honor 9/11 with a Day of Service at Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - This September 11th, veterans in the Colorado Springs area want to continue their mission to serve. The Guardians of Palmer Park are teaming up with military veteran non-profit organization "The Mission Continues" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a day of service at Palmer Park. The post Community members and veterans honor 9/11 with a Day of Service at Palmer Park appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hospitalization data lags behind COVID cases in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to El Paso County Public Health's own website data page on Tuesday, COVID cases were on the rise, while hospitalizations were taking a sharp decline.   The following graphs were taken from El Paso County's COVID-19 metrics page on Tuesday morning. One graph displays the one-week incidence rate for The post Hospitalization data lags behind COVID cases in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Commemorating 9/11: local Green Beret to lead 50-mile ruck through New York City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- To commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11th, 2001, and show support for our troops, Master Sergeant Chad Conley of Fort Carson will lead a 50-mile ruck march through New York City. Conley told 9/11 changed the course of his life. "My first day of college was 9/11," he said. Two years later, The post Commemorating 9/11: local Green Beret to lead 50-mile ruck through New York City appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Peak Vista Community Health Center is breaking ground on its 29th clinic in the Pikes Peak region. This health center will be located at the corner of S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St. The 5,000 Sq Ft location is scheduled to open in February 2022, providing medical, dental, The post Peak Vista aims to help underserved residents with new clinic appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

D11 to require face masks for secondary students and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a statement released Sunday, District 11 says they will require masks for all secondary students, grades 6 through 12 regardless of vaccination status. The requirement will begin on Tuesday, September 7th, and will be in place for 30 days and subsequently reevaluated. Mask requirements: According to the Colorado Springs The post D11 to require face masks for secondary students and staff appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Local restaurants honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two local restaurants honored the 13 U.S. military members who died in the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan. On August 26, 11 Marines, an Army Soldier, a Navy medic and dozens of Afghans died in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. At least 20 U.S. Marines were The post Local restaurants honor 13 service members killed in Afghanistan appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Mt. Carmel gives supplies to veterans and active-duty military for Patriot Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event Friday, handing out hundreds of food kits to veterans and active-duty military and their families. The event started at 9 a.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center's upper parking lot and was opened to the public around The post Mt. Carmel gives supplies to veterans and active-duty military for Patriot Day appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since July, El Paso County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. Thursday, there was an increase of six hospitalizations. Statewide, there were 833 hospitalizations. That's the highest number the state has seen since January. During a press conference Thursday, Governor Jared Polis described the pandemic in Colorado The post COVID-related hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sales of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards are becoming more common, including here in Colorado. A doctor in the Denver area ran across a fake COVID-19 vaccine card ad on a gun-selling website. Now, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is aware of the listing and encourages anyone who comes across a The post Colorado doctor finds fake COVID vaccine card ad, seller claims to be from Golden appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado sees early rise of respiratory viruses, along with spiking COVID-19 cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Children's Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs is starting to notice a rise in respiratory viruses months earlier than normal, as they also see a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. Normally, they see a rise in respiratory viruses, like RSV and Rhinovirus, around November or December. However, this year is different. Dr. The post Children’s Hospital Colorado sees early rise of respiratory viruses, along with spiking COVID-19 cases appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Some elementary school parents unhappy with new mask mandate in D11 schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parents and community members gathered at the District 11 Administration building Friday morning to voice concerns over the new mask mandate announced Wednesday for D11 staff. The mandate is set to go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7. In a statement to parents, officials said: Effective Tuesday, September 7, 2021, all The post Some elementary school parents unhappy with new mask mandate in D11 schools appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Governor: ‘This really is the crisis of the unvaccinated’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis described COVID-19 in Colorado as the "crisis of the unvaccinated." New state data shows that 88% of Coloradans currently battling COVID-19 in the hospital are unvaccinated. El Paso County's incidence rate hit 254 cases per 100,000 residents, which is a 27% increase from the week before. This The post Colorado Governor: ‘This really is the crisis of the unvaccinated’ appeared first on KRDO.
Fremont County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County leaders frustrated with unexpected cancellation of mobile vaccine clinic

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fremont County officials are frustrated with what they describe as a lack of clear communication from state health leaders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) canceled a mobile vaccination clinic that was originally supposed to be in Fremont County from August 31 to The post Fremont County leaders frustrated with unexpected cancellation of mobile vaccine clinic appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 11 mask mandate for staff, anticipates mandate for elementary school students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, Colorado Springs School District 11 announced a mask requirement for staff and a possible mask requirement for some students. Beginning Tuesday, September 7, all D11 staff will be required to wear either a mask, regardless of vaccination status, while inside with others in the same classroom or office. The post District 11 mask mandate for staff, anticipates mandate for elementary school students appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy