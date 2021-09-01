CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Warn Wednesday due to potential heavy flooding

By Chief Meteorologist Tom Russell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remnants of Ida are on the move and will bring heavy rainfall across Central. Expect 4-6"+ of rain across the region, which will not only bring flash flooding, but potentially large main branch river flooding. The flood threat is also more significant because the ground is already saturated from recent heavy rains. The immediate threat is Flash Flooding during the day tomorrow, then expect the creeks to crest above flood stage tomorrow night in to Thursday. We will also have to closely watch the main stem of the Susquehanna River for any potential flooding on Thursday and Friday. The NWS has a FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY.

