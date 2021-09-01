Middletown back on track to open season on Friday Night Rivals

After missing the opening weekend due to Covid issues ... first year head coach Scott Acri says his Middletown Blue Raiders are on track to play this week. Middletown is scheduled to be on Friday Night Rivals on My Network TV Central PA at 7:00 vs Bishop McDevitt. The Crusaders lost to Power House La Salle out of the Philly area last week 21-0. So both teams will be looking for their first win of the season.