CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Man faces charges in hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, police say

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster say a man is facing a number of charges after they say he hit a pedestrian and took off; and they need your help to find him. Authorities say around 11:30 AM on August 19, Jose Lopez, Jr. was driving a dark green 2004 Infiinity coupe on the 500 block of South Queen Street. As Lopez, Jr. was approaching the intersection of South Queen and Hazel Streets, police say he hit a pedestrian and did not stop to offer help.

local21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
Lancaster, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Infiinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy