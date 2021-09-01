Man faces charges in hit and run accident involving a pedestrian, police say

Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster say a man is facing a number of charges after they say he hit a pedestrian and took off; and they need your help to find him. Authorities say around 11:30 AM on August 19, Jose Lopez, Jr. was driving a dark green 2004 Infiinity coupe on the 500 block of South Queen Street. As Lopez, Jr. was approaching the intersection of South Queen and Hazel Streets, police say he hit a pedestrian and did not stop to offer help.