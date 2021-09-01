CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September is National Recovery Month

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love sharing real stories of recovery from people who lived through active addiction. Read on for inspiration, hope and healing!. I’m a kid from Akron, OH. I did all my drinking and using in the place where AA was born. I had no idea at the time and in high school, I believed everyone drank and used drugs and I was fitting in just fine. My upbringing was normal, other than my parents’ divorce at age four. I had to meet a whole new family when my mom remarried and although they treated me with kindness and love, I still felt like an outsider and that nobody REALLY cared how I felt. Over the years I masked my feelings with alcohol and drugs, progressing from using on the weekends, to weeknights and eventually needing to use before, during and after school. I began with alcohol and marijuana and advanced to smoking and daily IV crack and heroin. I was under the influence for most of the time from age 16-24.

