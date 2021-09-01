Months after being diagnosed with an illness, man completes endurance feat

Completing the 41-mile Timberline Trail around Oregon’s Mount Hood in a single day is impressive in its own right.

Considering about a year ago Mount Vernon’s Craig Romano was having trouble getting out of bed, tying his shoes or playing catch with his son raises the feat to an entirely different level.

Romano, an author of hiking guidebooks, said a fellow trail-runner mentioned to him last winter that he planned to complete the Timberline Trail in a single day and wanted to know what he thought.

“I didn’t think anything about it,” Romano said with a laugh. “And I continued not to think about it for the next couple months.”

Romano had good reason for not giving it a second thought because he was struggling physically.

“I couldn’t bend over, I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t turn my neck,” he said. “I was in severe pain. My running was failing. I felt like my body was failing because I was exhausted.”

That led to a bout of depression as Romano wrestled with pain that threatened not only one of his passions, but his livelihood.

It wasn’t until later that Romano knew what was causing his pain.

“I had a classic case of polymyalgia rheumatica,” he said.

Polymyalgia rheumatica is an autoimmune inflammatory disease most commonly seen in older adults that causes pain and stiffness in the shoulders, upper back and hips.

Though the disease is fairly common, it affects women more than men, and is seen more in those over the age of 70 and more often in those of Northern European descent.

“I don’t check any of those boxes,” the 60-year-old Romano said. “I believe for me, it was triggered by stress and anxiety.”

With the diagnosis, Romano was put on medication and changed his diet, cutting out processed foods and lowering his sugar intake.

He felt better rather quickly.

“It (medication) kicked in and I got my life back,” Romano said. “My doses have become much lower over the course of time with the hope being eventually I will be off it completely.”

About a month after starting the medication, Romano ran a trail marathon.

“I felt incredibly well,” he said. “I thought, ‘My God, I can finally do this again.’ My younger training partner I was running with told me I needed to slow down.”

The trail marathon was followed by a 50K (31 miles) in early June where Romano said he once again felt great.

That led him to consider the Timberline Trail.

“I put it down and started to prepare for it,” Romano said. “It was going to be a challenge, but one I just knew I had to take to see if I was all the way back.”

Preparing meant researching the trail, which just so happens to fall into Romano’s wheelhouse.

A master of trail specifics and logistics, Romano soon learned that this trail was nothing like the Wonderland Trail around Mount Rainier.

The Timberline Trail lacks bridges and there are obstacles aplenty, including a section of trail that had been wiped out. Romano began to wonder whether undertaking the trek was a good idea.

The 41 miles would be the second farthest distance he’s ever attempted in a day, behind only a 50-mile trail run he did to celebrate his 50th birthday.

He spoke to someone who had completed the trail nine times to get some insight. He also heard about the challenges in crossing streams.

“We had to make some adjustments to our plan,” Romano said. “We were originally going to go clockwise, then we decided to go counterclockwise in order to hit the two most challenging crossings early in the day.”

On Aug. 6, he and a friend/fellow distance trail runner from Seattle set off on the trail at 5:07 a.m. and finished at 8:50 p.m., just as the sun was setting.

Everything came together for the pair.

“It was incredible,” Romano said. “Again, I was tired, but I really felt great.

“After being sick, I mean everything just came together. It was really redeeming. It was just such a positive experience.”

Romano did an 8-mile recovery hike the next day, and a couple days later did a 21-mile hike in the Columbia River Gorge.

Shockingly, before Aug. 6 Romano had never been on the Timberline Trial.

“I had walked exactly zero feet of that trail,” he said laughing. “I knew it existed.”

Romano said completing the trail in a single day was one of the most physically challenging things he has ever done. That would stand to reason considering it took 15 hours and 42 minutes, and consisted of 10,000 feet of elevation gain and 95,000 steps.

“That in itself would be difficult,” Romano said. “But what’s really challenging is there are no bridges, and so on an 80-degree day with the glacial runoff the water was raging.”

Several crossings proved particularly challenging, with Romano finding himself up to his waist in rolling runoff.

Other sections of the trail had been damaged by winter storms, forcing the duo to scurry over and around trees splintered and scattered like spilled matches.

“The heat, the crossings, the wood is all on top of the mileage,” Romano said. “It combined to make it very challenging. There were some very tricky situations.

“Granted, you aren’t running the entire thing. You walk up hills and things like that. You are really focused on what is in front of you. You start looking too far ahead or too much around and you are looking for a fall.”

When attempting these types of adventures, the mental game is almost as important as the physical one. Romano said his head wasn’t in it at the start, saying starting off in the dark didn’t help matters.

Eventually he got it going, getting what he described as a second wind as the miles mounted.

At the route’s lowest point — mile 30 — with 3,000 feet of elevation gain in 10 miles staring Romano and his running partner in the face, it became a test of wills for both of them.

The remedy was to wax philosophic.

“We started to talk a lot of philosophical things,” Romano said. “We talked about traveling. We were able to push beyond that threshold of pain and discomfort. It’s really incredible when you can finally get to that point. It just doesn’t feel real. It’s all about leaving that comfort zone.”

Romano had in his head a mental playlist of what he described as eclectic songs. Hitting play and repeat time and time again was a strategy he adopted when he biked across the country as a younger man.

His go-to tune this time was Echo & the Bunnymen’s “Chopping Block.”

Romano said he repeated the lyrics “I’m on the chopping block; Chopping off my stopping thought; Self doubt and selfism; Were the cheapest things I ever bought” over and over again.

Romano said he plans to go back to the Timberline Trail and take his sweet time — days rather than hours — doing leisurely day hikes.

“Now I am 60, and with what has been going on, I don’t know, I may be looking at my last good decade of doing things like this,” he said. “I have to make the most of it. ... I am looking for experiences.

“With my recovery going well, I am looking at running my first 100K (62 miles) for my 62nd birthday.”

That would certainly be an experience.