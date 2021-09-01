CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Catamount Patrick Sharp added to UVM men’s hockey staff

By Angelique Martinez
mychamplainvalley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft announced a handful of additions to the staff ahead of the 2021-22 season. Patrick Dooley has been named men’s hockey Equipment Manager, Max Gavin will serve as Director of Hockey Operations and Drew Michals will be Volunteer Assistant Coach – Goaltending. Also, former Catamount and Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp is returning to the program as Advisor to the Coaching Staff.

