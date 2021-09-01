CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

Two Rivers Giving Circle honors two for conservation

Journal & Sunday Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES TOWN — The Two Rivers Giving Circle has honored Kristin Alexander, of Berkeley County, and Grant Smith, of Jefferson County, with Conservation Awards. The awards were presented during the Giving Circle's annual summer picnic, held at Charles Town's historic Harewood mansion on Aug. 15. They recognize both individuals for their many years of strong support for natural resources conservation in the Eastern Panhandle. Both of them received handcrafted platters made from local clay by award-winning potters Pam and Ren Parziale, of Sycamore Pottery in Leetown.

