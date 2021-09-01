CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Diab Leasing, Inc. (Wienerschnitzel), Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

Times Union
 8 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Diab Leasing, Inc. ("Diab Leasing"), a Wienerschnitzel franchisee, for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Diab Leasing class action lawsuit, Case No. 34-2021-00305329, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apc#Labor Law#Wienerschnitzel#Attorneys#California Labor Code#Zakay Law Group#Aplc#Jcl Law Firm#Apc#Prweb#Paga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy