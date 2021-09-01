Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:21:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 921 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were producing heavy rain across the warned area. Local officials confirm 4 to 5 inches of water flowing over Pierce Ferry Road from mile marker 1 to 5. Trucks in route to clear debris. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dolan Springs and Pierce Ferry Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE