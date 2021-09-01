CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 804 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Essex, State Route 66, and Goffs Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
City
Essex, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Doppler Radar#Extreme Weather#State Route 66
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Howard County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland East Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Westminster... Ellicott City Eldersburg... Mount Airy Hampstead... Sykesville Oakland... Gamber Gaither... Winfield Woodbine... Carrolltowne Louisville... Lisbon Watersville... Poplar Springs Henryton... West Friendship Glenwood... Marriottsville Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Gadsden County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Gadsden County in Big Bend Florida Leon County in Big Bend Florida * Until 230 AM EDT. * At 1232 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tallahassee, Midway, Havana, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Mission San Luis, Lake Jackson, Innovation Park, Tallahassee Coml Airport, Tallahassee Mall, Levy Park, Lake Bradford, Tallahassee Regional A/P, Andrew, Macon Community Park, Lake Ella, Leon County Civic Center and Bragg Stadium. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Davie County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DAVIE, NORTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1221 AM EDT, Radar indicated that the heavy rain showers and thunderstorms were moving east of Davie and Rowan Counties, with rainfall generally in a lull. Radar and automated rain gauges estimated that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell over much of the Warning area over the past six hours, with a couple of gauges reading 5 to 6 inches near the I-40 corridor northwest of Mocksville. Area streams and creeks are running at very high levels and flash flooding is likely ongoing in low-lying areas as runoff of the rainfall continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Statesville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Sheffield, Farmington, Cool Springs, Fork Church, Advance and Turnersburg. Streams likely to flood include Hunting Creek, Beaver Creek, Bear Creek, Elisha Creek, Nelson Creek, and the South Yadkin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland East Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Westminster... Ellicott City Eldersburg... Mount Airy Hampstead... Sykesville Oakland... Gamber Gaither... Winfield Woodbine... Carrolltowne Louisville... Lisbon Watersville... Poplar Springs Henryton... West Friendship Glenwood... Marriottsville Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Warren County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Warren FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland East Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Westminster... Ellicott City Eldersburg... Mount Airy Hampstead... Sykesville Oakland... Gamber Gaither... Winfield Woodbine... Carrolltowne Louisville... Lisbon Watersville... Poplar Springs Henryton... West Friendship Glenwood... Marriottsville Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Davie County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DAVIE, NORTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1243 AM EDT, Areas of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move across the area over the next couple of hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1243 AM EDT, Areas of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move across the area over the next couple of hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Passaic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Orange County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1243 AM EDT, Areas of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will continue to move across the area over the next couple of hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 108 AM EDT, Additional showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area from the southwest, generally weakening as they do so. However, due to the saturated grounds, rapid runoff will result in minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.5 inches in an hour are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Berkshire County, MAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pittsfield, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Florida, Hancock, New Ashford, Berkshire, Dalton, Lanesborough, Farnams, Town Crest Village, Cheshire Harbor, Arnoldville, Maple Grove, Lakeview Terrace, North Hancock, Steeles Corners and South Williamstown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 9 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the 90s. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...The hot weather may cause heat illnesses.
Northampton County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Northampton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WARREN AND EASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, and Belvidere. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 71 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 22. Although the heaviest rain has left the warned area, it will take time for the runoff to recede. Any additional rainfall, even light rain, will exacerbate any flooding that is ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lehigh County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lehigh, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 02:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lehigh; Northampton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL LEHIGH AND WEST CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 209 AM EDT, trained weather spotters flash flooding at the Jordan Creek in North Catasauqua. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath, Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and Beersville. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55. Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 67. Although the heaviest rain has moved out of the warned area, it will take time for runoff to recede and any additional rain, even light rain, will exacerbate flooding that is already ongoing. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland East Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Westminster... Ellicott City Eldersburg... Mount Airy Hampstead... Sykesville Oakland... Gamber Gaither... Winfield Woodbine... Carrolltowne Louisville... Lisbon Watersville... Poplar Springs Henryton... West Friendship Glenwood... Marriottsville Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Howard The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland East Central Frederick County in north central Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Thursday. * At 1157 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Westminster... Ellicott City Eldersburg... Mount Airy Hampstead... Sykesville Oakland... Gamber Gaither... Winfield Woodbine... Carrolltowne Louisville... Lisbon Watersville... Poplar Springs Henryton... West Friendship Glenwood... Marriottsville Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy