Team Canada’s Blayre Turnbull Suffers Injury, Receives Gold Medal On Stretcher

Stop me if you’ve heard this match up before: Canada and USA will play for a gold medal at the World Championships. It’s a tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme. This is the way. In fact, every Worlds gold medal game but one have been between these two teams (the lone outlier was, of course, 2019). Canada is searching for its first gold medal at the tournament since 2012, while the US is looking to make it six straight.