Team Canada’s Blayre Turnbull Suffers Injury, Receives Gold Medal On Stretcher

By Lauren Campbell
NESN
 8 days ago
NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hockey players are tough, and that point further was proven Tuesday night. Blayre Turnbull of Team Canada was injured during her team’s celebrations after defeating Team USA for the gold medal in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. Turnbull could be seen being pulled from the pile after Marie-Philip Poulin lifted Canada to its first gold medal since 2012 with an overtime goal.

