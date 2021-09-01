Afghans wish everything gets back on track after U.S. troops pullout

KABUL, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Afghans are expecting peace and harmony, and wish everything to get back on track after the pullout of the last U.S. troops from the country. "The Taliban firing shots into the air woke me up at midnight. Then I found it was the celebratory firing after the U.S. troops pullout. However, I could not go back to sleep as I was thinking about the loss of my assets in recent days," money exchanger Najibullah told Xinhua.