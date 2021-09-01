Friendly's Is Teaming Up With This Unexpected Chain To Open Co-Branded Stores
If you are fortunate enough to have collected some fond memories from dining at the fast-food chain Friendly's, chances are those memories were made on the East Coast and involve some incredible ice cream dish like a Reese's Pieces Sundae or a Fantastic Float made with Barq's Root Beer and your favorite scoop (via Friendly's website). If you don't have any of those sweet recollections, we're not sure what you're waiting for, but if it has anything to do with a healthy lifestyle, you might be in luck.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0