Friendly's Is Teaming Up With This Unexpected Chain To Open Co-Branded Stores

Vanilla ice cream is often seen as a baseline flavor, used to build up other flavors, or generally a neutral flavor. But vanilla enthusiasts would have you know that neutral vanilla is a huge misconception. In fact, truly neutral ice cream is usually referred to as "sweet cream" ice cream — like the popular flavor from Cold Stone Creamery — and is sweetened but doesn't contain any vanilla or additional flavorings. Vanilla is the second most expensive spice in the world, behind saffron, because of the incredibly finicky orchid plant that it grows from and the labor-intensive method used to dry and cure real vanilla beans. It might not be visually overwhelming because those incredibly tiny vanilla bean seeds pack a huge punch, but vanilla is far from neutral.