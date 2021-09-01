Pentagon says US didn’t leave service dogs in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (WJW) — The Pentagon is saying the United States did not leave any service dogs behind in Afghanistan, after a photo of animals left in cages went viral. “To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs,” said Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby in a tweet.www.myhighplains.com
