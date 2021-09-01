CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, U.S. officials say

By John Hudson, Tyler Pager
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe call to the U.S. ambassador to Tajikistan came in Monday. On the line, two U.S. officials said, was Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., with an unusual and urgent request: He needed assistance in transporting a huge amount of cash into the country, saying he was going to neighboring Afghanistan to rescue five American citizens, a woman and her four children, stuck in the country. They planned to hire a helicopter for the effort.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tony Blinken
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Seth Moulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#U S Embassy#The Washington Post#Dushanbe#The Department Of Defense#Pentagon#Afghans#Americans#The State Department#The White House#Missouri Valley College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

US will ‘have to’ reinvade Afghanistan, Lindsey Graham says

Less than one week after the United States completed its full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Lindsey Graham said the US will “have to” re-enter the war-torn country in an interview with BBC that aired worldwide on Monday. “Whether you like Trump or not, whether you believe it’s Trump’s fault...
New York City, NYNew York Post

White House blames paperwork for delay in flights leaving Afghanistan

White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that about 100 American citizens are still in Afghanistan but wouldn’t say whether the State Department or the Taliban were responsible for holding up flights at Mazar-i-Sharif airport — blaming incorrect paperwork instead. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as President Biden...
U.S. PoliticsABC13 Houston

4 American citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.S. Department of State has facilitated the evacuation of four U.S. citizens across one of Afghanistan's land borders -- the first Americans to leave the country with help from the U.S. government since President Joe Biden ended the massive, chaotic evacuation efforts that closed the country's longest war.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

U.S. helps American family cross Afghanistan border to safety

A State Department spokesperson said Monday that the U.S. government assisted in the overland evacuation of four U.S. citizens from Afghanistan. The spokesperson said that the family was met by U.S. Embassy staff in a neighboring country at the border of Afghanistan. A U.S. official who first confirmed the evacuation to The Associated Press did not offer further detail due to security measures “and the need to preserve the viability of the route for possible future efforts.” It is not clear in which specific country the family was met by U.S. Embassy staff.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Blinken greets Afghans in Germany amid State Dept. emails fallout

​Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Afghan refugees on Wednesday at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, as part of a charm offensive amid the revelation that the State Department refused to give chartered planes clearance to fly out of the country, stranding American citizens. Images show Blinken stooping...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Plane truth of Biden’s Afghanistan botch: Goodwin

How anyone could ever think it was a good idea is mind-boggling, but Americans should never forget that Joe Biden wanted to celebrate the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on September 11th. Whether he’s addled or just arrogant, Biden believed the 20th anniversary of a day of infamy could be turned into a feel-good event — and no doubt give him a political booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy