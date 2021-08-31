CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Why Michigan football's culture change goes beyond hopes and smiles

By Isaiah Hole
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QtBPN_0biviWJZ00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you talk to a Michigan football player, they will tell you that the culture has completely changed inside Schembechler Hall. Given the moribund aura around 2020, that’s the least you could hope for.

That’s been the talk of the team since spring ball, with just about every Wolverine noting how much different things are compared to before.

“Oh yeah. The culture is amazing. When I wake up, I look forward to coming in, getting treatment, watching film, because everybody’s here,” junior tight end Erick All said. “Everybody has a smile on their face, everybody’s ready to have a better season.”

“Oh, I feel it. Everybody feels it,” junior defensive tackle Chris Hinton said. “Everyone just has an extra pep in their step when it comes to practice, meetings. You feel the culture change around this building.

“We have a lot of trust in Coach Mac and the new staff. Like I said, the new staff is young – really young – so they relate to us a lot. Just do football, do life, what you’re going through – things of that sort. When you trust somebody, you’re gonna give your all.”

While both players above expounded a bit on what it means, it goes deeper than just liking the coaches or having smiles on their faces.

Junior left guard Trevor Keegan notes that a big part of the change includes players who wouldn’t have consorted with each other now getting to know their counterparts on the team they might not have been quite as familiar with.

“100%, yeah. Players, the coaches, the team camaraderie,” Keegan said. “We got dudes talking to dudes that wouldn’t even talk to each other two years ago. Now, spirit’s up, hopes are high and we’re determined this year.”

Hinton confirms what Keegan says, noting that a big part of the change is the fact that last year, players couldn’t hang out together in the building, especially during meal times. With the pandemic raging, many meetings were virtual, and if players were getting food, it was a grab-and-go situation.

However, now it’s all quite different, but not just because new friendships are being forged. It all started back in January when Jim Harbaugh let many of his longtime staff members go in favor of bringing in younger coaches. Himself eager to right a sinking ship, Harbaugh gave a speech to the team that encouraged the downtrodden to bound together.

“Honestly, I think the first team meeting we had after the season,” Keegan said is when he first noticed the culture change. “Coach Harbaugh said, ‘If you’re gonna hop on the train, don’t miss it. Just stay on it and keep going.’ First spring practice, it’s been rolling.”

That was true for Keegan, but for Hinton, it was more forged when new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald arrived, encouraging more participation in what the players wanted to see happen on that side of the ball. The inclusive nature of having a younger, yet storied NFL-level coach coming in and relating to the players certainly helped someone like Hinton — who had been recruited by and played under Don Brown — buy in.

“(I) probably first noticed the culture change the first meeting he had with us in January,” Hinton said. “(Macdonald) came in, we had a defensive meeting. Laid down what he envisioned and he said, ‘What do y’all envision this to be? Because it’s y’alls defense at the end of the day.’ And the guys really soaked that up and really appreciated that he was really giving us the keys to the defense – I mean, we all know that he’s the coach though! But having us put a blueprint in the defense.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culture Change#American Football#Coach Mac#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State moves into latest bowl projections from Brett McMurphy

It only took one week for Michigan State to play their way into the bowl conversation. Last week’s victory over Northwestern has boosted the Spartans into college football analyst Brett McMurphy’s latest batch of bowl projections. McMurphy — who writes for The Action Network — had the Spartans not listed in his initial bowl projections that came out early last week but that is no longer the case in his updated projections that were released on Tuesday.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame head football coach dies at 93

The following release is courtesy of the University of Notre Dame athletic department:. Terry Brennan, two-time national championship winning halfback and five-year head coach at the University of Notre Dame, has passed away at the age of 93. He won 65 games as a student-athlete and head coach with the Irish, played in the legendary ‘Game of the Century’ scoreless tie with Army in 1946 and led Notre Dame to one of its greatest upset victories – ending Oklahoma’s record 47-game win streak in 1957.
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons Ohio State beats Oregon Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in their first home game of 2021 on Saturday when the Oregon Ducks come to visit. The kickoff is at noon and the gameday atmosphere should be electric with a packed ‘Shoe. The Buckeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Thursday, just nipping the spread 45-31 by taking control of the game in the second half.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Leading Rushers - Kyren Williams vs. Bryant Koback

Notre Dame and Toledo won’t exactly feature running backs that have gotten off to roaring starts. Naturally, Kyren Williams and all Irish fans are hoping that his less-than-impressive opener on the ground is an anomaly in what will be a great season for him. At the very least, we know that at the start of this year, he’s reliable in catching passes and often moving every which way to avoid tackles and bust off big gains. Whether that keeps going remains to be seen, but it sure is nice to his potential in that part of his game.
Alabama StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RAT POISON: 5 expectations for Alabama vs. Mercer

Rat Poison: A term commonly used by Nick Saban and Alabama football fans to describe something that may hurt the team’s ability to stay hungry and give it their all. The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide earned a win over then-No. 14 Miami in the season opening contest. Though the game was expected to end with an Alabama win, such a dominant performance from a young team was not fully expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy