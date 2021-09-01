CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

Man charged in 22-year-old cold case murder of N.J. teen

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
NJ.com
A man was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury in the 1999 cold case murder of 17-year-old Sayreville resident Nancy Noga, officials said. Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, of Barnegat was indicted for first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the killing of Noga, according to a joint statement from the Sayreville Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

