Man charged in 22-year-old cold case murder of N.J. teen

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury in the 1999 cold case murder of 17-year-old Sayreville resident Nancy Noga, officials said. Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, of Barnegat was indicted for first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in connection with the killing of Noga, according to a joint statement from the Sayreville Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.