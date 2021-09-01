Steve Sarkisian gives candid, passionate answer naming core leaders on offense

It is a busy offseason for Texas football, one that started with the decision in early January to replace Tom Herman with now-former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as the Longhorns' head coach. And as Texas enters the 2021 season hoping that Sarkisian can lead the program back to its winning ways, former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, who guided the program to a national championship during the 2005 season, is impressed by the character that Sarkisian has shown thus far since arriving at the Forty Acres.