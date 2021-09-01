Steve Sarkisian gives candid, passionate answer naming core leaders on offense
Steve Sarkisian knows a thing or two about adversity. Just six years ago, the first-year Texas Longhorns head coach had reached the college pinnacle as a young rising coaching star who had grinded his way to lead USC. Then he was fired due to personal issues he’s addressed publicly, again grinded his way back to Austin, at a time where the football program is under an even bigger spotlight than usual.www.on3.com
Comments / 0