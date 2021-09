MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ending overdoses and reducing the stigma of drug-related deaths are two goals behind International Overdose Awareness Day, held every year on August 31. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 6,800 Wisconsinites died as a result of drug overdoses between 2014 and 2020. Last year, the US hit a record for overdose deaths at 93,000, up from the previous record of 72,000.