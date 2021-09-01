CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashtabula County, OH

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Erie; Lake; Lorain BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
County
Lake County, OH
County
Lorain County, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Lorain, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lakeshore#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy