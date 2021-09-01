Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 15:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lucas and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.