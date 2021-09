MOBILE, Ala. – (Release) Molly Martin and Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss (3-0-1) stayed undefeated on Thursday night with a 4-2 road win at South Alabama (2-2-0) at The Cage. Martin's aerial presence was a problem all night for the Jaguars, with the Memphis, Tennessee, native posting a pair of headed scores for the first multi-score of her career. Meanwhile, Stackpole took the role of playmaker, assisting on all four of Ole Miss' tallies on the night.