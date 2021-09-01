CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Elxn44: O’Toole Ducks Call to Disavow Candidate’s Unproven Claim of ‘Climate Lockdown’

By Nicole Magas
theenergymix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole did not distance himself Sunday from unsubstantiated comments made by a longtime member of his caucus who warned constituents the Liberals are preparing for a “climate lockdown.”

