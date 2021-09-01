CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What FSG would need to sign Kylian Mbappe, and why Liverpool’s transfer interest should not be ignored despite Real Madrid’s £200 million proposal.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

What FSG would need to sign Kylian Mbappe, and why Liverpool’s transfer interest should not be ignored despite Real Madrid’s £200 million proposal. For years, the name Kylian Mbappe has floated through Liverpool’s hallways. The Reds were first probed about interest in the then-Monaco forward back in 2017. Mbappe was...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Anfield#Fsg#Real Madrid#Reds#French#Psg#The Washington Newsday#Redbird Capital#Fenway Sports Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

AS Bondy lose out as Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move collapsed

Kylian Mbappe’s rumoured switch from Paris Saint-Germain dominated the final day of the La Liga transfer window. The French international was the subject of two failed bids from Real Madrid in the final days of August as they looked to apply significant pressure on the Parisians. However, despite Mbappe’s reluctance...
SoccerYardbarker

Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer could be “imminent”, says former Los Blancos president

The Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer deal could be imminent, according to former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon. The France international wants out of Paris Saint-Germain at the moment, the club’s sporting director Leonardo confirmed to RMC Sport yesterday, while Le Parisien now report that Real Madrid face paying around £188million to persuade the Ligue 1 giants to let their star player go.
SoccerESPN

Can Mbappe or PSG resist Real Madrid's interest? Unpacking the latest transfer saga

On Friday evening, after PSG beat Brest (4-2) in Ligue 1 and Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the season during another really good performance, the France star didn't travel to Paris with the rest of the team. Instead, he had a private jet waiting for him and went away to enjoy the weekend off that Mauricio Pochettino gave his squad. Oh, by the way: he didn't fly to Madrid, either.
MLSESPN

Real Madrid, PSG nearing Kylian Mbappe's transfer on €180m deal - sources

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are nearing a deal for Kylian Mbappe after Spanish club made an offer worth €180 million ($212 million) for the player's transfer, multiple sources told ESPN. The LaLiga side's proposal -- worth €170m plus €10m in add-ons -- was submitted on Thursday, with optimism so...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid submit second bid for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid growing confident a deal can be reached before deadline. Real Madrid has reportedly made a second, and improved, bid as they continue their efforts to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe. President Florentino Perez seems to be following the strategy of “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again.”
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Why Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid this season is inevitable

Real Madrid have been talking about not wanting to spend money until the next summer window for quite some time. We as fans got tired of seeing the same old rumors again and again. “Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe, but PSG won’t sell him, so he’ll arrive next year” was pretty much the talk of the town all summer, and it got really boring. That is, until the rumors started turning into reality.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

If Juventus signs Cristiano Ronaldo’s’replacement,’ Real Madrid might complete Mbappe’s transfer, according to reports.

If Juventus signs Cristiano Ronaldo’s’replacement,’ Real Madrid might complete Mbappe’s transfer, according to reports. According to rumours, Juventus’ plan to replace Cristiano Ronaldo could prompt Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. With Cristiano Ronaldo poised to return to Manchester United, Juventus is now eyeing Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard as a...
MLSESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid make second bid for PSG's Mbappe

The summer transfer window is into its final week for the major European leagues, which means the biggest clubs are looking to make a splash in the market while they still can. Check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Mbappe back in Madrid's...
Soccerpunditarena.com

Real Madrid reportedly have Kylian Mbappe’s squad number ready for him

An interesting choice too. Real Madrid reportedly have Kylian Mbappe’s squad number ready for him, amid transfer speculation that he is set to join the club. Mbappe looks like he could be leaving PSG and heading to Madrid, where the #5 jersey will be ready and waiting for him, according to AS.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Real Madrid step up interest in Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have upped their offer as they look to prise Kylian Mbappe away from Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror says. Mbappe, 22, is out of contract with the French side next summer with Madrid increasing their bid from 160 to 170million euros (£137m to £145m). Cristiano Ronaldo is...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: PSG dig their heels in as they look to hold onto Kylian Mbappe despite Real Madrid links after Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Manchester United

The summer transfer window is reaching its crescendo with clubs throughout Europe looking to finalise their squads before the ever-approaching deadline. Premier League clubs have until 11pm on August 31 to get their deals over the line, with a number of huge transfer stories set to go down to the wire.
SoccerSkySports

Lionel Messi set for Paris Saint-Germain debut, Kylian Mbappe in squad to face Reims amid Real Madrid interest

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 22-man squad to face Reims on Sunday night. It could be Messi's first appearance as a PSG player since arriving at the Parc des Princes earlier this month, while Mbappe could feature despite feeling he is being kept at the club against his will, following Real Madrid's two bids for the forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy