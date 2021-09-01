New population health program at WVU prepares students to address local health concerns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While the world has been focused on COVID-19 as a health crisis, individual communities may have other specific health concerns that need attention. The West Virginia University School of Public Health plans on addressing community-specific concerns through its new population health program. Population health, which integrates healthcare and public health practices, is an emerging healthcare field that allows professionals to identify a locally pressing health issue, intervene and transform the community’s health outcomes.www.wboy.com
