Public Health

New population health program at WVU prepares students to address local health concerns

By Larmie Sanyon
WBOY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While the world has been focused on COVID-19 as a health crisis, individual communities may have other specific health concerns that need attention. The West Virginia University School of Public Health plans on addressing community-specific concerns through its new population health program. Population health, which integrates healthcare and public health practices, is an emerging healthcare field that allows professionals to identify a locally pressing health issue, intervene and transform the community’s health outcomes.

