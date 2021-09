I love me some Bingo. There I admit it. I shouldn't. I never win, but somehow, I can sit and check cards off all day. Is there some trick to winning? Not that I can tell. I stumbled upon Bingo one day while at a casino on one of those bus trips (again, I am usually the youngest person on the bus, but I don't care. For a few $ you get a ride to and from the casino and usually some free play money and a free buffet, so don't judge. It is a good day.