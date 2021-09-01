CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Journalist Francesca Fiorentini Gets Seriously Funny in “The Bitchuation Room”

By Suzette Smith
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s a lefty podcast,” Francesca Fiorentini says of her weekly show The Bitchuation Room. Recently surpassing 101 episodes (“that’s how many Dalmations there are!” her partner and occasional co-host Matt Lieb said of the milestone), Fiorentini’s podcast is part comedy, part politics, part determination to have at least one person funnier and one peron smarter than her in the room to riff on weekly political events.

