CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crashes off coast of San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Qkdr_0bivc6L400
Crash: A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday, authorities said. (Getty Images )

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

The MH-60S aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean at about 4:30 p.m. PDT, about 60 nautical miles from the San Diego coast, KSWB reported.

Navy officials said the aircraft was with the USS Abraham Lincoln, the television station reported.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface resources are taking part in the search, KNSD reported. It is unknown how many people were on board or whether there were any casualties.

However, the aircraft operates with a four-person crew, according to the Naval Air Systems Command website.

The 64-foot aircraft, which weighs a slightly more over seven tons when it is empty, crashed during “routine flight operations,” KNSD reported.

Navy officials did not release more information, according to DVIDS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
64K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Us Coast Guard#Accident#U S Navy#Kswb#Fox5sandiego#Multiple Coast Guard#Knsd#Dvids#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Virus infects 99 kids at Philippine orphanage

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 patients fill Philippine hospitals to the brim, officials say the virus has hit an orphanage and infected almost 100 children. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the outbreak in the orphanage could have been prevented and “the children could have been saved from the life-threatening risks of COVID” had minimum health standards been followed strictly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy