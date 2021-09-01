Navy helicopter crashes off coast of San Diego

Crash: A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday, authorities said. (Getty Images )

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

The MH-60S aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean at about 4:30 p.m. PDT, about 60 nautical miles from the San Diego coast, KSWB reported.

Navy officials said the aircraft was with the USS Abraham Lincoln, the television station reported.

Multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface resources are taking part in the search, KNSD reported. It is unknown how many people were on board or whether there were any casualties.

However, the aircraft operates with a four-person crew, according to the Naval Air Systems Command website.

The 64-foot aircraft, which weighs a slightly more over seven tons when it is empty, crashed during “routine flight operations,” KNSD reported.

Navy officials did not release more information, according to DVIDS.

