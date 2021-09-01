CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas law requiring local governments to sell confiscated guns back to the public now at the center of a heated debate

By Eli Higgins
KAKE TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "The question is, should we destroy firearms that have value to someone," said Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell. That was the thought process behind House Bill 2578, written by county commissioner Jim Howell in 2014, who was a state lawmaker at the time. Essentially, the law requires local governments to sell guns seized in crimes back to the public, with the exception of those used in homicides.

