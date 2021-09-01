Tornado Warning issued for Albemarle, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Albemarle; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Albemarle County in central Virginia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 1058 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Schuyler, or 18 miles southwest of Charlottesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Nelson and southwestern Albemarle Counties, including the following locations... Esmont, Glendower, Keene, Overton, Alberene, Damon, Woodridge and Scottsville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN