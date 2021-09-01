CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nelson County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 22:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Nelson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NELSON AND SOUTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTIES At 1059 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Schuyler, or 18 miles southwest of Charlottesville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Schuyler. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nelson County, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Schuyler, VA
City
Nelson, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy