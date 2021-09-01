CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 842 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have subsided, but light to moderate rain continues to fall. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Windy Point Campground, Chloride, Packsaddle Campground and New Kingman-Butler. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

