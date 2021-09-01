Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED