Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DAVIE, NORTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1221 AM EDT, Radar indicated that the heavy rain showers and thunderstorms were moving east of Davie and Rowan Counties, with rainfall generally in a lull. Radar and automated rain gauges estimated that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell over much of the Warning area over the past six hours, with a couple of gauges reading 5 to 6 inches near the I-40 corridor northwest of Mocksville. Area streams and creeks are running at very high levels and flash flooding is likely ongoing in low-lying areas as runoff of the rainfall continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Statesville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Sheffield, Farmington, Cool Springs, Fork Church, Advance and Turnersburg. Streams likely to flood include Hunting Creek, Beaver Creek, Bear Creek, Elisha Creek, Nelson Creek, and the South Yadkin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED