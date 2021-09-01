CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-02 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado and south central Colorado, including the eastern Sawatch Range, the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains and the upper Rio Grande Valley. * From 10 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * Monsoon moisture and a weather disturbance will move across the area on Wednesday. Widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms capable of producing localized flash flooding will be possible. The most susceptible areas will be the Chalk Cliffs as well as locations in and near the steeper terrain of the Eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains. * Debris flows will be possible in and near the Chalk Cliffs as well as enhanced rises in creeks and streams where sustained moderate to heavy rainfall occurs. Rock slides will also be possible in the steeper terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

