Urban Meyer reportedly under investigation following comments on roster cuts

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce Urban Meyer admitted on Tuesday that vaccination status played a factor in roster cuts, the NFL Players Association heard that and has kick-started an investigation. ”Everyone was considered; that was part of the production and also was he vaccinated or not,” Meyer said, via the Florida Times-Union. ”To say that was a decision-maker, it certainly was under consideration.”

