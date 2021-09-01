CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 takeaways from the Bears' initial 53-man roster

By Alyssa Barbieri
 8 days ago
The Chicago Bears made 27 cuts to finalize their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, which included plenty of surprises and left fans with plenty of questions about the state of the team less than two weeks from the start of the 2021 season.

There was plenty to digest from this first 53-man roster, including an influx of players at certain positions. Keep in mind, this initial 53-man roster is subject to change as waiver wire claims are made and other players are moved around.

Here’s what we learned from the Bears’ initial 53-man roster.

1

The concern at cornerback is very real

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzhGL_0bivZuuK00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Bears only have four cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley and Xavier Crawford — currently on the 53-man roster after waiving Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns, Tre Roberson and Thomas Graham Jr. But that’s certainly not going to last, as the Bears are primed to make moves at cornerback to fill out their secondary. There are a handful of options on the waiver wire, and you have to believe Chicago is exploring a potential trade for a proven cornerback. Because even when the Bears had all eight of those cornerbacks on the roster, there wasn’t a whole lot of confidence that group would hold up.

2

The Bears aren't going to keep 7 inside linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIPAj_0bivZuuK00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest takeaways from the initial 53-man roster is that the Bears currently have seven inside linebackers on the active roster, which obviously isn’t going to last. Essentially, it’s Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones who are guaranteed locks for the roster beyond this point. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Josh Woods and Caleb Johnson aren’t as safe. It’s likely all three will be waived in the near future. If anything, Iyiegbuniwe has the best chance of occupying a potential fifth roster spot, especially given his special teams contributions.

3

WR Rodney Adams made the cut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM5fi_0bivZuuK00
AP Photo/David Banks

While there were some difficult cuts made, one of the biggest surprises is wide receiver Rodney Adams making the final cut. Adams was impressive throughout training camp and the preseason, where he essentially forced a shake-up in the wide receiver battle, where guys like Riley Ridley and Dazz Newsome didn’t make the cut. Adams is a huge success story, and someone who figures to factor into Chicago’s plans on offense, especially once Justin Fields sees the field, as Fields and Adams worked together often this summer. It’s great seeing someone like Adams, who briefly retired, fight his way back and ultimately earn a roster spot.

4

The Bears kept five tight ends on the roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yXU8_0bivZuuK00
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

While there are position group numbers that will certainly change in the coming days — be it inside linebacker or cornerback — it’s fair to assume the Bears could ultimately keep five tight ends on the roster. There was never any question about Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham and Jesse James earning roster spots. But Jesper Horsted’s impressive three-touchdown performance in the preseason finale forced the Bears’ hand at tight end, where he proved he could be a weapon in the passing game. With Ryan Nall being cut, J.P. Holtz has the versatility to serve as fullback and is a valuable special teams contributor.

5

OT Teven Jenkins is on initial 53-man roster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01srVh_0bivZuuK00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have plenty of concerns at offensive tackle, which includes the status of rookie Teven Jenkins for the 2021 season. Jenkins had back surgery a couple of weeks ago, but Nagy was optimistic that Jenkins might be able to return at some point this season. But in order for Jenkins to be eligible to return in 2021, he needs to start the season on the active roster. Right now, Chicago has 10 offensive linemen on the roster, including Jenkins. Expect Jenkins to be moved to in-season injured reserve, which will free up a roster spot for another player, perhaps in the secondary.

6

RB Tarik Cohen starting off season on PUP list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCUWu_0bivZuuK00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Tarik Cohen will start the year on the reserve/PUP list, where he will miss at least the first six games of the 2021 season. It’s been nearly a year since Cohen tore his ACL against the Falcons in Week 3 last season. Cohen, who was aiming to return for training camp, spent the entire summer on the PUP list with no timetable for a return. With Cohen on the PUP list, the Bears have three running backs on the roster, and it’s possible they add another running back to the roster, be it Ryan Nall or Artavis Pierce or someone from the waiver wire.

7

DL Mario Edwards suspended for first two games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3R6r_0bivZuuK00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Bears currently have five defensive linemen on the roster — Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson and Khyiris Tonga. While there’s no doubt Mario Edwards Jr. will be on the active roster, he’s been moved to the reserve/suspended list to start the season as he’s suspended for the first two games this season. His roster spot will be occupied by a another player for the first two weeks before they land back on the practice squad. Luckily, the Bears have great depth on the defensive line, where Blackson and Tonga should see plenty of reps.

8

Plenty of changes on the way

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13KWx9_0bivZuuK00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

As noted, this is the Bears’ initial 53-man roster, which will change throughout the season. When looking at how things align — seven inside linebackers, four cornerbacks and five wide receivers — there’s plenty of changes on the way, especially once the waiver wire period ends. Players like safety Marqui Christian and cornerback Artie Burns could find themselves back on the roster, especially with Teven Jenkins to be placed on in-season injured reserve.

