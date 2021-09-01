CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Distance Swimmer Carly Joerin Verbally Commits to Dartmouth

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFutures qualifier Carly Joerin from Tampa Elite Aquatics had verbally committed to Dartmouth for 2022-23. Current photo via Carly Joerin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Dartmouth College#Tampa Elite Aquatics#Swimswam#The Big Green#Freedom High School#200 400 Im#Scy#Fitterandfaster Com#Fft Social Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Swim of the Week: Aurelie Rivard Crushes S10 400 Free World Record By 5 Seconds

Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Savannah, GAswimswam.com

Futures Qualifier Alex Wayner Sends Verbal Commitment to Ohio Bobcats

Futures qualifier Alex Wayner has made a verbal commitment to Ohio University for the 2022-23 school year. Current photo via Kendall Wayner. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Conor Jellig Verbally Commits to Georgetown

A Winter Juniors qualifier in the 1650 free, Conor Jellig will add firepower in distance and mid-distance free and 400 IM events at Georgetown in 2022-23. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Swimming & SurfingOzark Sports Zone

Area Boys Swimmers to Watch in 2021

There are many talented swimmers across our coverage area. Below are some of the boys swimmers to watch this season. NOTE: The athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Brownlee had a strong sophomore season that saw him qualify for the Class 2 state meet in two individual events. He was 20th in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.63 while finishing second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.89. Expect those marks to improve as he becomes an upperclassman.
Collegesswimswam.com

Saint Andrew’s Ella Martinez Verbals to Cornell

Saint Andrew's senior Ella Martinez has verbally committed to the admissions process at Cornell. She is applying to begin in the 2022-2023 school year. Current photo via Ella Martinez. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
Swimming & Surfingthehinsdalean.com

Meet a tribute to standout swimmer

In the days following news of the car accident that took Kendall Pickering's life in December 2020, swimmers and coaches from throughout the Chicago area and even beyond reached out to the Hinsdale Central team. It is those teams, said Hinsdale Central varsity swim coach Bob Barber, who will participate in the first competitive event to be held at Hinsdale Central's new Don Watson Aquatics Center starting with diving at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Swimming competitions begin at 10:30 a.m.
Hanover, NHValley News

Dartmouth men’s soccer stronger for the year away

HANOVER — Dartmouth College head men’s soccer coach Bo Oshoniyi thinks his team benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Green were apart for a full year and didn’t play in the spring while the rest of college soccer did. The team spent the year engaging with each other virtually, with lots of Zoom meetings and guest speakers. It was hard on everyone involved with the program.
Okemos, MIWILX-TV

Okemos Baseball Player Makes Verbal Commitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School baseball player Caleb Bonemer says he has verbally committed to the University of Virginia. Bonemer is one of the top prospects in the mid Michigan area. He cannot officially sign for more than a year from now. Bonemer led Okemos to a 21-7 record this past season as a freshman.
Hanover, NHWCAX

Dartmouth downs UVM Women’s Soccer

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth Women’s Soccer team got a pair of goals two minutes apart and held on for a 2-1 victory over UVM Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field in Hanover. The win moved the Big Green to 2-0 while dropping the Cats to 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Allie Winstanley would take this game over for Dartmouth. She assisted Hannah Curtin and Daisy Granholm on both of the home team’s tallies in the 55th and 57th minutes to build a lead from which Vermont could not recover.
Oskaloosa, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Oskaloosa swimmers open season at Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — The Oskaloosa girls swim team was back in the pool for the first time this season on Thursday at the Ottumwa Beach for a triple dual with Ottumwa and Fairfield. The Indians posted a 79-65 win over Fairfield and a 92-64 defeat to the Bulldogs. Junior Callie Lindgren...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

NAG Relay Record-holder Mitchell Schott Makes Verbal Commitment to Princeton

Summer Juniors qualifier Mitchell Schott has announced his intention to swim at Princeton University beginning in the fall of 2022. Current photo via Mitchell Schott. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Hanover, NHValley News

Dartmouth roundup: Winstanley gives Crusaders the boot

HANOVER — Junior Allie Winstanley factored in all of the offense as the Cartmouth College women’s soccer team, playing its first competitive match in 657 days, recorded a 3-2 win over Holy Cross at Whitey Burnham Field on Friday night. All of the scoring came in the second half of...
College Sportsmontanarightnow.com

Skyview's Brooke Berry verbally commits to New Mexico

Billings Skyview guard Brooke Berry has given her verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. Berry announced the decision on her Instagram on Tuesday. Berry has started for the Falcons since her freshman season, leading the Falcons to a fourth place finish a year ago. She...
Harding County, SDKELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND: Going the distance

HARDING COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two high school rivals in Northwest South Dakota have come together to create a brand new football team. However, these two schools are over 50 miles apart.. After realizing 8 players would not be enough for a team this year, Bison High School made the...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Former UNC Coach Christy Garth Joins Club Kick Start Swimming

Former UNC Coach Christy Garth has joined Club Kick Start’s coaching team, where she will lead the elite age group swimmers and also help coach Claudio Battaglini with the elite seniors. Club Kick Start’s coaching team includes Battaglini, a three-time Olympic coach, along with owner and head coach Sarah Chaires...
RugbyValley News

Dartmouth roundup: Women’s rugby routs LIU

HANOVER — The Dartmouth College women’s rugby team returned to the pitch for the first time in 22 months on Wednesday and routed LIU, 92-5, at Brophy Field in the Sharks’ first varsity contest. Ten different Big Green players scored tries. Emily Henrich, Lilly Durbin and Margot Genereux all crossed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy