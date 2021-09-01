Distance Swimmer Carly Joerin Verbally Commits to Dartmouth
Futures qualifier Carly Joerin from Tampa Elite Aquatics had verbally committed to Dartmouth for 2022-23. Current photo via Carly Joerin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com
