Clemson OC Tony Elliott discusses impact of 'trade secrets' with Derion Kendrick at Georgia

One of the Xs and Os wrinkles of the game in Charlotte this week between Georgia and Clemson is transfer defensive back Derion Kendrick, who now plays for Georgia. Coaches from both sides have been asked about the need, or value, of changing sides, or getting inside information for Georgia on Clemson’s personnel. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was the latest coach to weigh in on the possibility of adjusting to what Kendrick might share with his new Georgia teammates and coaches.