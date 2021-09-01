Royal Family Nervous About Reconciling With Harry And Meghan, Royal Commentator Suggests
Some members of the royal family may be worried about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a royal commentator has suggested. During an interview with Us Weekly Tuesday, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed that there likely have been efforts from Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family to reconcile with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the year and a half since they stepped back as working royals and moved to California.www.ibtimes.com
