RIAA: Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ Becomes Anderson.Paak’s First Multi-Platinum Hit

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Silk Sonic‘s latest single, ‘Skate,’ is already set to roll out of the top 40 after just 4 weeks on the Hot 100, the duo – comprised of GRAMMY winners Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak – are still watching their joint debut single, ‘Leave the Door Open,’ refuse to leave the top 20.

