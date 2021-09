The New England Patriots are in the Meadowlands, set to partake in their third and final preseason game of 2021. New England will face the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29 at 6:00pm ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Prior to their matchup, the Pats and Giants participated in joint practices, on both Wednesday and Thursday in Foxboro. With final roster cut downs set for this Tuesday, August 31, both teams should be expected to expand upon their schemes, installations and positional matchups as they prepare for the upcoming season.