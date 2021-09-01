Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Tucker Carlson Calls Effort to Evacuate Afghan Refugees to U.S. ‘Operation Change America Forever’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson opened his show by calling into question the United States bringing in thousands of Afghan refugees after their country was retaken by the Taliban. Carlson noted that there are at least 100 Americans who remain stranded in Afghanistan, including two dozen students from a school in California. “No one’s certain where they are, or how they are going to get home,” he said.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#U S#Taliban#Americans#Fox News#Operation Change America#The White House#Moonshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Plane truth of Biden’s Afghanistan botch: Goodwin

How anyone could ever think it was a good idea is mind-boggling, but Americans should never forget that Joe Biden wanted to celebrate the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on September 11th. Whether he’s addled or just arrogant, Biden believed the 20th anniversary of a day of infamy could be turned into a feel-good event — and no doubt give him a political booster shot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Lindsey Graham predicts US military 'will' return to Afghanistan because terror threat is so high

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is predicting that the American military "will" return to Afghanistan due to the high terror threat in the country. Graham made the prediction during a Monday interview with the BBC while comparing the situation to former President Obama’s withdrawal from Iraq and the resulting rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban holding 6 planes hostage with 1,000 Americans and Afghans

As many as 1,000 people – including up to 100 Americans – are stranded at an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif located in northern Afghanistan – and it’s not clear whether the Taliban or the State Department is responsible for blocking their airplanes from leaving. Rep. Michael McCaul said during an interview...

Comments / 0

Community Policy