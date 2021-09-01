CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Crookston Parks & Recreation budget talks on CSC, equipment

Crookston Daily Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescribed as a “big one to get through” the Crookston Parks & Recreation 2022 preliminary budget showed increases in each area including organized recreation (activities/programs) with an increase of $17,423; Crookston Community Pool increase of $33,171; Ray Ecklund Park Complex (formerly Highland Park) increase of $3,816; skating rinks expenses increase of $1,587; Downtown Square increase of $838; Crookston Sports Center increase of $44,733; Golden Link Senior Center increase of $20,000; and municipal park expenses increase of $76,222. There was no increase requested for the forestry/tree program.

