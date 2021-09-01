CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China rolls out new data law over 'national security' fears

By WANG ZHAO, Jing Xuan TENG
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Onzdx_0bivVU0i00
China's new data security law is the latest effort to tighten oversight of the country's mammoth tech sector /AFP/File

China's new data security law takes effect from Wednesday -- the latest effort to tighten oversight of the country's mammoth tech sector.

The broadly worded law seeks to tighten the leash on China's tech giants and what they do with information from their hundreds of millions of users.

It also comes as fears grow over data security with government departments becoming increasingly dependent on cloud storage services.

Beijing has also flagged national security concerns as justification for the law. As Chinese tech firms look to branch out overseas, authorities fear domestic data will end up in foreign hands.

Here is a look at what we know about the new law:

- What it does -

The law lays down the responsibilities of all companies and organisations handling data.

It stipulates fines of up to 10 million yuan ($1.55 million) for a range of offences including leaks and failing to verify the identity of buyers or sellers of information.

Its scope is broad, and includes data stored and handled within China's borders as well as data abroad that could harm China's national security or the rights of its citizens.

Crucially, organisations and individuals are forbidden to hand over information to overseas law enforcement authorities without Beijing's permission.

This signals "there will be much tighter control over cross-border data transfer", Angela Zhang, associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

The law also affords Beijing the right to retaliate against any foreign government using "discriminatory" measures against China in the data and tech sectors.

Detailed rules for the implementation of the law have not been published.

- 'National security' -

The legislation also identifies a new "core" category of data "related to national security, the lifeline of the national economy, major aspects of the people's livelihood, and major public interests", which will be subject to stricter scrutiny.

There are mounting fears in Beijing over the potential security risks of Chinese data ending up in foreign hands.

The new law comes months after Beijing cited national security concerns for a probe into US-listed tech giant Didi Chuxing.

Companies including larger Chinese tech firms will be "expected to shoulder more responsibilities in fulfilling data security protection obligations, and to carry out regular risk assessments of their data processing activities", Zhang said.

- Tech crackdown -

The law takes effect as pressure mounts on Chinese tech companies to fall in line after years of breakneck growth.

China has previously attempted to stop major corporations from listing abroad, citing data security concerns.

On Friday The Wall Street Journal reported that China's stock market regulator plans to block tech firms handling large amounts of sensitive user data from launching IPOs overseas.

The government launched cybersecurity probes earlier this year into a number of US-listed tech firms including Didi and truck-hailing platform Full Truck Alliance.

The data security law could "create further regulatory hurdles for data-rich Chinese tech companies seeking to list overseas", Zhang told AFP.

- Digital control -

The data security law is part of a set of legislation that will shape China's digital economy for decades.

These laws are being rolled out as "the tech sector becomes a key arena amidst US-China rivalry, and may help extend China's influence in shaping tech policies across the globe," Kenn Yee, a policy analyst at consultancy Access Partnership, told AFP.

The country recently also passed a personal information protection law, set to become effective in November, aimed at curbing the collection of user data by companies.

And a controversial cybersecurity law in place since 2017 codifies restrictions on what internet users can publish online -- including anything that damages "national honour", "disturbs economic or social order" or is aimed at "overthrowing the socialist system".

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#National Security#Data Processing#Afp File#Chinese#The Wall Street Journal#Digital#Access Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

SHANGHAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
PoliticsWashington Times

Chinese media accuse U.S. of biological warfare

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up a war of words against the U.S., airing direct accusations that Washington engaged in biological warfare against China. An Aug. 27 essay that circulated online in both the official Xinhua news agency and the state-controlled People’s Daily newspaper is being viewed by some analysts as a sign China could soon return to the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s, when bands of Red Guard zealots upended the ruling Communist Party in the world’s most populous state.
ChinaCSO

China's PIPL privacy law imposes new data handling requirements

As part of the country's growing scrutiny over the tech sector, China enacted on August 21 a sprawling and comprehensive data privacy law, the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), which goes into effect on November 1, 2021. In combination with China's newly enacted and still little-understood Data Protection Law, which goes into effect on September 1, 2021, this law promises to impose a host of new data privacy, security, and protective obligations on all US and global companies doing business in China.
ChinaStreet.Com

With New Privacy Law, China Could Reshape Cross-border Data Rules Similar To Europe's GDPR

China's new privacy law, which takes effect in November, will have far-reaching implications for how companies that do business in the country handle cross-border data, possibly helping Beijing establish global standards for data management, according to legal experts. Under China's Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL), previously standard business operations such...
MilitaryWashington Times

Navy tests China’s new maritime law

The U.S. Navy squared off against the People’s Liberation Army on Wednesday after the passage of an American warship near a disputed reef in the South China Sea. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed within 12 miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands and conducted operations near the reef where China has built a military base.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China data alleviates slowdown fears

With US markets closed, Asia has been left to its own devices today. Thankfully, China's August Balance of Payments data has alleviated some of the recent slowdown fears sweeping US and Asian markets after last week's procession of soft data. In US Dollar terms, China's exports and imports beat expectations...
Trafficmarketresearchtelecast.com

Beijing city denies advising companies to invest in Didi

BEIJING, Sep 6 (Reuters) – Reports that the Beijing city government is advising Chinese state-owned companies to invest in beleaguered passenger transport giant Didi Global Inc are false, the local government told Reuters in a statement sent by fax. Citing unidentified sources, Bloomberg News reported Friday that China’s capital is...
Technologymartechseries.com

SixFifty Launches Compliance Solution for China’s New Data Privacy Law

SixFifty’s automated solution helps companies generate the legal documentation they need in English and Chinese to comply with the new law. SixFifty today launched an automated product to help organizations generate the legal paperwork they need to comply with China’s new data privacy law, called the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). The law resembles Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and applies to any organization that has employees in China or does business in China. Organizations must comply with China’s new law by November 1, 2021.
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

Vice premier Liu He vows unwavering support for private sector - Global Times

(Sep 7): Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday vowed unchanged and firm support to the country's private sector, a sign from the top of reassurance to businesses, clarified misinterpretations, and also fought back at foreign smearing of China's tightened regulatory measures over a range of sectors, Global Times reported.
Video GamesGreenwichTime

Chinese regulators urge gaming companies to protect children

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators on Wednesday summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc. and urged them to protect the physical and mental health of children, state media reported. The companies were instructed by regulators including the National Press and Publication Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China...
Chinabostonnews.net

China issues plan for further developing Shenzhen-HK cooperation zone

SHENZHEN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's central authorities have issued a new plan for further developing a cooperation zone for the southern metropolis of Shenzhen and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). According to the plan, the reform and opening up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

China stocks fell Wednesday, as reports indicated government officials want gaming companies such as NetEase (NTES) and Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) to ensure they're adhering to recently imposed regulations. The intent is to protect the physical and mental health of minors. For investors, however, the warnings brought on headaches as China...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed, Taking “Breather” Over More Disappointing China Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning, even as China released more disappointing data. Investors are also asking questions whether the global economic recovery from COVID-19 is durable and awaiting central bank decisions on when to begin asset tapering,. China’s Shanghai Composite inched down 0.06% by 10:14...

Comments / 0

Community Policy