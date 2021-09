Much like Victor Gonzalez before him, it seems another Dodgers lefty is ready to introduce himself to America on the national stage this October. Some may first have become acquainted with Alex Vesia last week, when his fire-breathing celebration while sending the Mets back to the dugout in the eighth went somewhat viral, and at least served as a preview of what fans can expect when this year’s edition of the Dodgers machine once again reaches the postseason.