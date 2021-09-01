CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN Top 100 NFL Players: 2 Teams Get No Players on the List

By Tim Crean
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL preseason is over, and the regular season is just about a week away. The long offseason full of drama, rumors, and ranked lists is finally coming to an end, and real football is about to start. As a goodbye to the offseason, ESPN ranked one final list: It’s top 100 NFL players of the 2021 season. While almost every team got at least one name on the list, two teams didn’t get a single player in the top 100, which could be a bad sign for their 2021 prospects.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

168K+
Followers
20K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Jets#Real Football#American Football#Espn#Espn#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Rams#Green Bay Packers#Super Bowl#Bucs#Eagles#Espndirocco#Buccaneers Chiefs#Ertz#The Cincinnati Bengals#Wft#Jags#The Detroit Lions#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles re-sign veteran WR after yet another injury

The Eagles on Tuesday brought back wide receiver Marken Michel and waived WR Michael Walker with an injury designation. This is the third stint with the Eagles for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Michel. Michel originally signed a futures contract with the Eagles just after the 2018 season ended. He was released...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Urban Meyer might be busy preparing for his first regular season game as a head coach, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still plan to make a move to bolster their practice squad this week. According to Adam Schefter, former Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson will sign with the Jaguars practice...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl starter announces his retirement

Former Eagles offensive lineman and starting left guard in Super Bowl LII Stefen Wisniewski announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Wisniewski, 32, played a total of 10 NFL seasons after being drafted by the Raiders in the second round out of Penn State back in 2011. After four...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Fantasy Football: 5 major sleeper WR plays in Week 1

It’s almost time for everyone to stress about who they are going to start in their lineups in Fantasy Football each week. There are the obvious choices of guys who won’t ever leave your starting lineup, barring an injury or an altered role during the season. On the other hand,...
NFLYardbarker

Jaguars Tie NFL Lead in Players Claimed by Other Teams

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars having a young roster that isn't exactly known for its depth, the team will leave Wednesday tied in the lead in one important category: Number of former players claimed on waivers. Three former Jaguars were claimed on waivers on Wednesday, with former wide receiver Collin Johnson...
NFLphillyvoice.com

What they're saying: Eagles don't have a single player in ESPN's 'NFL Rank' Top 100

Two weeks from today, and the first game of the Nick Sirianni Era in Philly will officially be in the books. There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding this team after a head coach and quarterback change this offseason was followed by a preseason full of vanilla play calls that only saw the starters play together for a few series.
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 1

Fantasy football season is here. On Thursday evening, the focus for fantasy managers shifts. The time for assembling teams is over—now it's time to turn rosters into lineups. And potential into wins. Just as I helped you assemble a team that you are (hopefully) entering the season confident about, I'll...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Touchdown Wire's 2021 NFL Predictions

The 2021 NFL season is upon us. There is no greater past time than making predictions about the upcoming campaign. What teams will surprise? What players will shine? What rookies will make an instant impact?. After a summer spent watching all the film, studying all the rosters, and diving into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy