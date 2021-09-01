Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher to get raise, contract extension soon

Many wonder what happens when an unstoppable force is pitted against an immovable object. Within the world of football, the Aggies are now prepared to find out. Having already competed in gametime situations this season, less uncertainty surrounds A&M’s defense. Though Aggies of years past excelled at stopping the run, such as allowing opponents to average just 3.3 yards per carry with the second best line in the country in 2020, this season’s line seems more adept at covering the pass. Though this may benefit the Aggies against “air raid” powerhouses like Mississippi State or pro-style attacks like Alabama, Colorado’s offense presents a different issue entirely.