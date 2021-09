DOME NOMAD - Design: Chiaramonte Marin. The Italian design duo Chiaramonte Marin has created a new outdoor collection for BROKIS called Dome Nomad, which takes inspiration from the domes of Venice. Dome Nomad is an outdoor lamp whose dome shape represents eternity and the vastness of the celestial vault. The dome shape of the handblown glass section comes in one of two variants: smooth clear glass or wavy clear glass. Dome Nomad is a new portable rechargeable outdoor lamp, the lines of which are a nod towards Italian architecture. The gentle light passes through an opal diffusor and the namesake glass shade. The Dome Nomad collection complies with the IP44 safety and technological standards for outdoor lighting. The simple design features refined steel finished in an environmentally friendly powder coating for outstanding resistance to the elements. Multiple layers of molten glass are used to make the glass shade, and each one is subjected to the utmost scrutiny by the master glassmakers before being blown into the mould.